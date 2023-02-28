Paddy purchase, rice production and sale to be exempt from Social Security Contribution Levy

February 28, 2023   09:51 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to amend the Social Security Contribution Levy to exempt the purchasing of paddy, and the production and sale of rice from the tax.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy.

The government says it expects to maintain the maximum retail price of rice per kilogram at its current while purchasing a kilogram of Nadu for more than Rs. 100 from the farmers, after freeing the paddy purchasing and the rice production and sale from the Social Security Contribution Levy.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also given the approval to provide rice free of charge for low-income families.

