Special notice for passenger buses operating on High-Level Road

All passenger transport buses running on the High-Level Road are mandated to travel through the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) from tomorrow (March 01).

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene assured that measures would be taken to cancel the licenses of buses that are acting contrary to the relevant decision.

The minister pointed out that the lives of passengers are at risk due to the increasing number of road accidents as a result of the buses making stops, dropping off and loading passengers in front of the Multimodal Center in Makumbura along the High-Level Road.



Accordingly, a decision has been taken to prohibit parking, dropping off, or loading of passengers on the High-Level Road in front of the Multimodal Center.



“We have arrived at a decision that parking, loading, or drop-off of passengers on High-Level Road in front of Makumbura Multimodal Center is strictly prohibited.”



“This rule applies to all buses. However, if complaints are received [that buses are acting otherwise], their licenses will have to be cancelled following an investigation”, he added.