Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023

February 28, 2023   10:55 am

Sri Lanka recorded over 100,000 tourists within the first 26 days of February 2023, Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando stated, making this the second consecutive month in which Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has seen such numbers.

As per the statistics retrieved by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 102,545 tourist arrivals were recorded in January this year.

While a majority of the tourists were identified as Russian nationals, tourists from India, Britain, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, America and Israel were also amongst the foreign arrivals.

