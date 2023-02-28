Specialized hospitals to be built in four districts for cancer treatments

The government has decided to formulate the required measures to establish specialized hospitals in four districts for cancer treatments, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

To this end, Presidential Secretary EMSB Ekanayake has instructed the Secretary to the Health Ministry to usher in the plans, on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, specialized hospitals will be erected in the districts of Jaffna, Hambantota, Badulla and Anuradhapura to treat cancer patients, as well as a specialized modern children’s hospital at a suitable location, the PMD added.