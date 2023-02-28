Dates fixed for case against Thilini Priyamali filed over cheque fraud

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige ordered a case filed before the Colombo High Court against Thilini Priyamali, the businesswoman who is accused of massive financial fraud, to be taken up for hearing on June 05 and 06.

The order was issued when the case against Priyamali over a fraudulent cheque was taken up before the courts this morning (Feb. 28).

In this lawsuit, Priyamali is accused of defrauding money by issuing a check worth Rs. 8 million from a closed bank account to purchase a car in 2013 from a man identified as Samitha Anuruddha, a resident of Tangalle.

The attorneys, who appeared on behalf of the defendant, informed the court that their client is ready to reach a settlement, and requested a period of around two and a half months for the matter.

However, the attorneys of the complainant refuted this statement, noting that no agreement with regard to a settlement has been reached thus far.