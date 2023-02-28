Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake has pledged to do everything in his capacity on behalf of Nimal Amarasiri, the National People’s Power (NPP) candidate from Nivithigala who died following the protests held on Sunday (26 Feb.).

Commenting on the force used by the Police against the protesters, Dissanayake accused the government of inciting violence and turning the event into one of conflict.

“If the Police did not launch such an attack, this would not have happened.

Thus, it is evident that the government is responsible for this conflict”, he said, further stating that the death of Amarasiri was a ‘clear murder’ by the government.

Accordingly, the JVP frontman assured that the party’s lawyers have been entrusted with the case pertaining to Amarasiri’s death, adding that an initial complaint will first be launched with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL), and that other measures will be taken subsequently.

Speaking to reporters, Dissanayake confirmed that he has spoken to the family of the deceased, including Amarasiri’s son who recently returned from abroad, and has agreed to do everything possible on behalf of them.

NPP candidate for the Nivithigala Pradeshiya Sabha at the upcoming 2023 Local Government (LG) election, Nimal Amarasiri, died yesterday (27 Feb.) while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The 61-year-old was admitted to the ICU of the Hospital on 26 February after sustaining an eye injury during the NPP protests that took place in Colombo earlier that day.