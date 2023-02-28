Sri Lanka Police refutes claims of assassination attempt on President

Sri Lanka Police refutes claims of assassination attempt on President

February 28, 2023   03:13 pm

Sri Lanka Police have refuted recent claims that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced a probe into an alleged assassination attempt on the President.

Earlier today (28 Feb.), the website of a renowned radio station posted an article about the CID launching an investigation into a conspiracy to assassinate President Ranil Wickremesinghe, based on information they had received in this regard.

Issuing a statement on the matter, however, the Police confirmed that no such information has been received by the CID, and, accordingly, that no probes are underway.

The relevant article claimed that a group affiliated to a local political party had conspired the assassination while overseas, and that an attempt against the President’s life would be made within the next two weeks.

