CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6%

February 28, 2023   03:37 pm

Headline inflation, as measured by the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), decreased to 50.6% in February 2023, from 54.2% recorded in January this year, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Meanwhile, the CCPI for all items for the month of February was recorded at 189.5, with an increase of 0.9 in index points from January 2023.

The Y-o-Y inflation of the Food Group dropped to 54.4% in February, from the 60.0% recorded last month, while Y-o-Y inflation in the Non Food Group increased to 48.8% this month from the 47.9% recorded in January 2023.

A total of 17.23% was contributed from food commodities for the Y-o-Y basis inflation in February 2023.

Attached below is the relevant report.

 

CCPI 2023 FEBRUARY by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

