Building prosperous Indo-Pacific more critical now than ever  US envoy

February 28, 2023   04:59 pm

Building a prosperous Indo-Pacific is more critical now than ever considering economic challenges Sri Lanka is facing at present, the Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says.

She made these remarks, addressing an event to launch a publication entitled “A Shared Vision for the Indo-Pacific: Implications for South Asia”.

At the event, hosted by Sir John Kotelawala Defense University in participation with the US Embassy, the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, how the strategy supports the regional visions for prosperity, democracy and security were also taken up for discussion.

The US envoy, highlighting in her opening remarks that 2023 is the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the U.S, and Sri Lanka, noted that “the relationship between our two countries is broad and deep, and at its’ very heart is our shared commitment to People, Progress, and Partnership.”

Chung said that the core elements of the Indo-Pacific Strategy encompass a “shared vision for an Indo-Pacific that is Free and Open, Prosperous, Connected, Resilient, and Secure.”

Emphasizing that it is imperative to build a prosperous Indo-Pacific is more critical now than ever considering the economic challenges the island is facing at present, the ambassador reiterated that the US is Sri Lanka’s partner and stands with Sri Lanka as it navigates through this difficult time.

