Foreign woman arrested at BIA with cocaine

February 28, 2023   06:06 pm

A Bolivian lady has been arrested by the officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs this morning (Feb. 28) at the green channel customs area in possession of 4.6 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine.

The 26-year-old has arrived from Brazil via Dubai onboard flight EK 650 operated by Emirates. This was her first overseas visit, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The haul of cocaine has been concealed in cloth and backpack, and soaked in the cloth materials used for the jackets and cloth bags.

The street value of the substance suspected to be cocaine has been estimated as Rs. 230 million.

Investigations are carried out by the officers of the Narcotics Control unit of Sri Lanka Customs with the assistance of the police narcotics bureau.

It has also been uncovered that she was supposed to receive an amount of 500 US dollars for transporting this stock of drug to Sri Lanka.

