Showers expected in several provinces and districts

March 1, 2023   07:35 am

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40kmph can be expected over Northern, North-Central, Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate to fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

