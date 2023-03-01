Special party leaders meeting to be held today

The Department of Communication of Parliament says a special meeting of party leaders is scheduled to be held this afternoon (March 01).

Accordingly, the meeting will commence at 01.30 p.m. at the parliamentary complex.

All the party secretaries have reportedly been informed to participate in the relevant party leaders’ meeting.

It is reported that the next week’s parliamentary activities and further steps to be taken in relation to the Local Government elections are also scheduled to be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Attanayake mentioned that he has requested the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summon the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for the relevant meeting.