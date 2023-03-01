Special party leaders meeting to be held today

Special party leaders meeting to be held today

March 1, 2023   10:15 am

The Department of Communication of Parliament says a special meeting of party leaders is scheduled to be held this afternoon (March 01).

Accordingly, the meeting will commence at 01.30 p.m. at the parliamentary complex.

All the party secretaries have reportedly been informed to participate in the relevant party leaders’ meeting.

It is reported that the next week’s parliamentary activities and further steps to be taken in relation to the Local Government elections are also scheduled to be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Attanayake mentioned that he has requested the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to summon the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for the relevant meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation

Handunnetti says NPP candidate wouldn't have died if he wasn't tear-gassed

Handunnetti says NPP candidate wouldn't have died if he wasn't tear-gassed