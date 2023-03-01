Cop arrested over assault on female police officer

A Police Constable attached to Kelaniya Police has been arrested in relation to an assault on a Woman Police Constable (WPC) and causing injuries.

The WPC, who had been deployed for the security of a musical show in the Kadawatha area, has been assaulted by the Constable in question, who also stole her mobile phone.

Police stated that the male officer in concern has been suspended after the incident was reported.

The suspected Police Constable had reported for duty on the night of February 25, before going to the musical show while clad in civilian clothes, without informing anyone.

There, he had reportedly argued with the WPC attached to Biyagama Police, who was on duty at the event, and assaulted her.

Later, he was arrested on February 27 in accordance with a complaint made by the WPC in question, following an investigation conducted under the supervision of a police superintendent.