Wave of poison attacks on schoolgirls alarms Iranians

Wave of poison attacks on schoolgirls alarms Iranians

March 1, 2023   11:35 am

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks over recent months, the health minister said, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.

The attacks come at a critical time for Iran’s clerical rulers, who faced months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman in the custody of the morality police who enforce strict dress codes.

The poison attacks at more than 30 schools in at least four cities started in November in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim holy city of Qom, prompting some parents to take their children out of school, state media reported.

Social media posts showed some hospitalised schoolgirls, who said they had felt nauseous and suffered heart palpitations.

“Investigating where this mild poison comes from ... and whether it is an intentional move are not within the scope of my ministry,” Health Minister Bahram Einollahi was quoted as saying by state media.

His deputy, Younes Panahi, said on Sunday “it was found that some people wanted schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed”, according to IRNA state news agency.

Source – Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation

Handunnetti says NPP candidate wouldn't have died if he wasn't tear-gassed

Handunnetti says NPP candidate wouldn't have died if he wasn't tear-gassed