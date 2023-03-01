Appeal filed by ex-President Maithripala dismissed with costs

Western Provincial Civil Appeals High Court has ordered the dismissal of an appeal application filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena, subject to a fee of Rs. 21,000.

The order has been issued by a two-member judge bench consisting of Justices Sanjeewa Morayas and Frank Gunawardene.

Former President Sirisena had filed this appeal seeking a court order rejecting all cases filed before the Colombo District Court against him seeking compensation for the Easter Attack victims and issuing an order releasing him from the cases.

The victims of the Easter Sunday Attacks had filed 108 cases before Colombo District Court against a group of individuals including the former president, over their failure to prevent the attacks, despite receiving forewarnings.