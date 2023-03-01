Special task force to be appointed for protection of tourists

It has been decided to dedicate a special task force for the protection of tourists arriving in Sri Lanka.

A discussion pertaining to the matter was held at the Ministry of Public Security, with the participation of Ministers of Public Security and Tourism, Tiran Alles and Harin Fernando, respectively, and other officials.

It has been revealed that the decision was taken in an attempt to further better the island’s tourism industry.

This discussion comes in the backdrop of multiple cases of tourists being harassed by locals and three-wheeler drivers being reported recently.