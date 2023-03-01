Pakistans top court orders polls to go ahead as planned

Pakistans top court orders polls to go ahead as planned

March 1, 2023   02:19 pm

Pakistan’s powerful Supreme Court on Thursday ordered imminent general elections to go ahead as planned in a bid to quash fears a fledgling democratic process is about to be derailed.

The order came amid speculation that the military is working with the judiciary to force out a civilian leader and delay the elections that will mark the first time a civilian government in Pakistan has completed a full term since independence in 1947.

“The executive, both civilian and military, shall not take any action or steps that are tantamount to deviation from the election,” Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry ruled.

“Deviation from the constitution or introducing any other system not recognised by the constitution shall not be acceptable.”

The general election is expected in May.

This month, a firebrand cleric, Tahirul Qadri, camped outside parliament with thousands of supporters calling on the government to step down.

The timing of Qadri’s return from six years in Canada, just a few months before elections are due, and his role in supporting a 1999 coup by former army chief Pervez Musharraf, had raised fears that the army was using him to bring down the government and provide a pretext to hand-pick a caretaker cabinet.

Under Chaudhry, the Supreme Court, which has final say on interpreting the constitution, has been embroiled in a long-running showdown with the government that has laid bare institutional tension plaguing a country that has developed nuclear weapons but has yet to agree on how it should be run.

The military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half of its 66 years as an independent nation, has not hidden its disdain for the government of President Asif Ali Zardari, but has said it does not wish to seize power this time round.

The judges’ eagerness to rewrite the rules of Pakistan’s power game have won it support among those who see the judiciary as the only realistic hope of holding their leaders to account.

Source - Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourists for 2nd consecutive month in 2023 (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

CCPI-based headline inflation in February 2023 drops to 50.6% (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Govt to establish National Contributory Pension Fund (English)

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

Multiple sectors to join one-day token strike tomorrow

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.28

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation

CBSL governor says Sri Lanka must move forward while adapting to current situation