Female student at Peradeniya University dies from overdose of medicine

March 1, 2023   03:33 pm

A female student of the University of Peradeniya has reportedly died due to an overdose of medicine.

The university administration said that the deceased was a final year student of the Engineering Faculty at Peradeniya University.

The other female students, who were staying in the Malalasekara Hostel of Peradeniya University, had noticed that the youth in question was suffering from some illness last night (Feb. 28).

Later, she had been rushed to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital at around 11.15 p.m. last night, while she was pronounced dead early this morning (March 01).

The 26-year-old has been identified as a resident of the Kurunegala area, according to the university administration.

