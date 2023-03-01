LG polls not likely until May  Anura Kumara

LG polls not likely until May  Anura Kumara

March 1, 2023   03:34 pm

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake has claimed that there will be no Local Government (LG) election for the next two months.

Speaking at a party rally held in Polonnaruwa, the JVP leader stated that it is clear that although a decision pertaining to the date on which the 2023 LG polls will be held will be announced this month, the polls will likely be held only in May 2023. 

Dissanayake further attributed the delay in elections to the apparent ‘fear’ of the President of the fact that the people of the country have already chosen the political party they want elected.

“The public of our country have already chosen their political party, and are now protesting on behalf of it. This is why elections are being postponed. However, the more this election is postponed, the stronger the NPP will get”, Dissanayake said.

Accordingly, he assured that the change the people will want will come into force within a year, explaining that “even if they postpone this election, they can only play these games for a year”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

Provisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rulesProvisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rules

Provisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rulesProvisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rules

Election Commission ready to hold local govt polls if required funds provided  Wimal

Election Commission ready to hold local govt polls if required funds provided  Wimal

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed

U.S. Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

U.S. Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

Final rites of NPPs deceased LG election candidate to be performed today

Final rites of NPPs deceased LG election candidate to be performed today

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)