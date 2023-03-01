China says its action fully demonstrates sincerity & efforts to support Sri Lanka

China says its action fully demonstrates sincerity & efforts to support Sri Lanka

March 1, 2023   04:56 pm

China says it will continue to support relevant countries and international financial institutions to jointly play a positive role in helping Sri Lanka navigate the situation, ease its debt burden and achieve sustainable development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made this remark in response to a question raised during a regular press conference held on Tuesday (Feb 28) whether China is willing to make any adjustment to fall in line with the assurances required to finalize Sri Lanka’s IMF bailout package or if there are other steps that have been taken to overcome Chinese concerns on the island’s recast and the overall debt restructuring landscape.

Speaking further, the spokesperson reiterated that the Export-Import Bank of China has provided a financing support document to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies of Sri Lanka, reassuring that the Bank plans to provide an extension on the debt service due in 2022 and 2023 to help relieve the island’s short-term debt repayment pressure.

“The Bank also noted that it will support Sri Lanka in its loan application to the IMF and continuously call on commercial creditors (including the International Sovereign Bondholders) to provide debt treatment in an equally comparable manner, and encourage multilateral creditors to do their utmost to make corresponding contributions.”

Mao said what China did first is based on its existing policy and position on debt issues. “At the same time, as a special arrangement, it also reflects the traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka.”

She underscored that China’s action fully demonstrates its sincerity and efforts to support Sri Lanka in achieving debt sustainability. 

“China will continue to support relevant financial institutions in actively working out the debt treatment. We will work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to jointly play a positive role in helping Sri Lanka navigate the situation, ease its debt burden and achieve sustainable development.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

Trade unions launch mass one-day strike against govts tax policy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.03.01

Provisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rulesProvisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rules

Provisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rulesProvisions of Right to Information Act applicable to MPs as well, court rules

Election Commission ready to hold local govt polls if required funds provided  Wimal

Election Commission ready to hold local govt polls if required funds provided  Wimal

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed

U.S. Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

U.S. Senate Committee urges Sri Lankan govt to hold LG polls without delay

Final rites of NPPs deceased LG election candidate to be performed today

Final rites of NPPs deceased LG election candidate to be performed today

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)

Export earnings decline by 11.3% in January 2023 (English)