An Adjournment Debate on the postponement of the 2023 Local Government (LG) election is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 March.

Accordingly, the two-day debate was decided upon by the Committee on Parliamentary Business (COPB) today (01 March).

The Committee met today under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena , during which it was decided that Parliament will convene from 07 to 10 March.