Leaders of govt political parties urge Speaker to act constitutionally

March 1, 2023   06:40 pm

Leaders of the government’s political parties have urged the Speaker of Parliament to act in accordance with the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Sri Lanka pertaining to the request made by the Opposition to release the funds allocated within the Budget for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, the Speaker had been informed of this by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during a meeting held this afternoon (01 March) with the leaders of the government’s political parties a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Government Whip of Parliament read.

Leaders of several political parties belonging to the Opposition met with the Speaker yesterday (28 Feb.), requesting that a proposal be tabled before the Parliament to ensure that the finances allocated for the LG polls be released, and that the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance be summoned to Parliament for the relevant investigations.

Attached below is the statement issued by the Office of the Chief Government Whip of Parliament:

