IRD instructed to expedite identification of tax evaders

The Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has been instructed to take prompt measures to identify those persons who have evaded paying their respective taxes.

The relevant directive was given by State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya during a meeting held with officials of the IRD at the Ministry of Finance this afternoon (01 March).

Addressing issues pertaining to the collection of taxes, Siyambalpitiya instructed that all required measures be taken, promptly, to identify those who evade taxes by not disclosing their salaries, or who have failed settle their due amounts thus far.

Siyambalapitiya explained that at a time where the country is excessively focused on the government’s revenue, attention must be drawn to both, the identification of, and the collection of tax from such persons.