Sajith says an SJB govt will impose the death penalty

March 1, 2023   07:35 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stated that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is ready to impose the death penalty against those engaged in terrorist activities.

Speaking at a party rally, the SJB leader ensured that if elected into power, the SJB will impose the death penalty against all those involved in terrorist activities, regardless of whether it was the Easter Sunday terror attacks of 2019, or Sri Lanka’s 30-year long civil war.

He further assured to bring all those involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks before the court of law, adding that this will be done with the assistance of several international investigative organisations, including USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and London’s Scotland Yard Police.

Speaking further on Sri Lanka’s rising drug issue, Premadasa also stated that an SJB-led government will enforce stringent laws similar to those seen in Singapore in this regard and ‘destroy’ all those involved in the trade, ultimately eliminating the drug trade in Sri Lanka.

