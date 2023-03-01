Police have taken custody of all files in the office of the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) which was unsealed after 13 days.

The unsealing of the office, which was sealed off by the Kollupitiya Police on February 16 based on a court order issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate, was carried out in the presence of Janaka Ratnayake, the Chairman of the PUCSL.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued this order following the Kollupitiya Police reporting facts to the Courts that the police had received a complaint alleging that a group of people from the Kollupitiya area were preparing to come and destroy important documents within the office in question.

At the time, PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake was overseas and it was reported that the relevant office will only be re-opened after his return to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, although the chairman was back in Sri Lanka and had arrived at his office yesterday (Feb. 28), the police had not taken steps to remove the seals of the office, whereas the office was unsealed in front of him.

Later, the documents and files of the office have been subjected to a complete inspection by the SOCCO officers and the officers of the Technology Department of Kollupitiya Police.

They had also taken custody of the documents and files following the inspection.