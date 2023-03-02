Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Southern and Uva Province and in Ampara district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Kaluthara district during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate to fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers