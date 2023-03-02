CAA raids poultry farms in Kurunegala selling eggs at higher prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) officials has raided four large and medium-scale poultry farms in the Kurunegala area yesterday (March 01) for selling eggs at higher prices.

The raided poultry farms are in Kobeigane, Mirihanegama, Awulegama and Bingiriya areas, while it also includes a poultry farm owned by the President of the Egg Producers’ Association Sarath Ratnayake, according to the CAA.

The CAA mentioned that the relevant facts will be produced before courts and prosecutions will be carried out against the raided farms.