CAA raids poultry farms in Kurunegala selling eggs at higher prices

CAA raids poultry farms in Kurunegala selling eggs at higher prices

March 2, 2023   10:03 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) officials has raided four large and medium-scale poultry farms in the Kurunegala area yesterday (March 01) for selling eggs at higher prices.

The raided poultry farms are in Kobeigane, Mirihanegama, Awulegama and Bingiriya areas, while it also includes a poultry farm owned by the President of the Egg Producers’ Association Sarath Ratnayake, according to the CAA.

The CAA mentioned that the relevant facts will be produced before courts and prosecutions will be carried out against the raided farms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

HRCSL lists six recommendations to President on issues in the North (English)

HRCSL lists six recommendations to President on issues in the North (English)

HRCSL lists six recommendations to President on issues in the North (English)

Provisions of RTI Act relevant to MPs as well, court rules (English)

Provisions of RTI Act relevant to MPs as well, court rules (English)

Sajith says an SJB govt will impose the death penalty (English)

Sajith says an SJB govt will impose the death penalty (English)

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed (English)

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail

PUCSL Chairman's office unsealed as police take custody of documents and files

PUCSL Chairman's office unsealed as police take custody of documents and files