President calls for digitisation of investment information

March 2, 2023   10:46 am

In an attempt to promote investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given instructions to digitise investment information to make it easily accessible.

Moreover, Wickremesinghe also emphasised on the need for the revision of the Development Act and Paddy Land Act so as to meet the current requirements, with the aim of facilitating investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, which is a vital contributor to Sri Lanka’s economy.

He also highlighted the importance of promptly identifying unused government-owned land by each government institution and department, and creating a data bank with the relevant information, in order to enable better management and utilization of such land resources.

These instructions were given during a discussion held at the President’s Office last afternoon (01 March).
 

