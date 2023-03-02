Significant increase of overweight and obese individuals in Sri Lanka  Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health says there is a significant increase in the number of overweight and obese individuals in Sri Lanka.

Community medicine specialist of the non-communicable disease unit of the Ministry, Dr. Shanthi Gunawardene emphasized that the risk of being subjected to non-communicable diseases is high, when a person is overweight.

Joining a press briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau regarding World Obesity Prevention Day under the theme “Changing Perspectives: Let’s talk about obesity”, Dr. Shanthi Gunawardene stated that if the amount consumed is higher than the amount we expended, that excess amount is deposited in the body as oil.

“It affects weight gain. This increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases later on”, Dr. Gunawardene added.

“In 2015, 22.5% of overweight and obese people were among men. According to the 2021 survey, this amount has increased to 30%. Also, 34% of women fell into the category of overweight and obese in 2015. By 2021, the number of overweight and obese people has reached 48%”, she claimed.