Significant increase of overweight and obese individuals in Sri Lanka  Health Ministry

Significant increase of overweight and obese individuals in Sri Lanka  Health Ministry

March 2, 2023   11:04 am

The Ministry of Health says there is a significant increase in the number of overweight and obese individuals in Sri Lanka.

Community medicine specialist of the non-communicable disease unit of the Ministry, Dr. Shanthi Gunawardene emphasized that the risk of being subjected to non-communicable diseases is high, when a person is overweight.

Joining a press briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau regarding World Obesity Prevention Day under the theme “Changing Perspectives: Let’s talk about obesity”, Dr. Shanthi Gunawardene stated that if the amount consumed is higher than the amount we expended, that excess amount is deposited in the body as oil.

 “It affects weight gain. This increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases later on”, Dr. Gunawardene added.

“In 2015, 22.5% of overweight and obese people were among men. According to the 2021 survey, this amount has increased to 30%. Also, 34% of women fell into the category of overweight and obese in 2015. By 2021, the number of overweight and obese people has reached 48%”, she claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

HRCSL lists six recommendations to President on issues in the North (English)

HRCSL lists six recommendations to President on issues in the North (English)

Provisions of RTI Act relevant to MPs as well, court rules (English)

Provisions of RTI Act relevant to MPs as well, court rules (English)

Sajith says an SJB govt will impose the death penalty (English)

Sajith says an SJB govt will impose the death penalty (English)

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed (English)

NPP will not back down when elections are postponed (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.03.01

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

Parliamentarians legally bound to declare assets and liabilities, court rules

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail

CCTV: out-of-control jeep crashes into several vehicles after breaks fail