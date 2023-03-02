Deshapriya reapplies for Chairmanship of Election Commission

Former Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka Mahinda Deshapriya has reapplied for the position.

This announcement comes at a time where applications are being called from members of the public who possess the requisite qualifications to be appointed as members of several independent commissions, including the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) and the Election Commision.

Deshapriya served as the Chairman of the Commission from the inauguration of the Commission in 2015 until 2020.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament Mhainda Yapa Abeywardena stated that the calling of applications for these commissions has ended, and that the relevant new appointments will be made soon.

Furthermore, the National Delimitation Committee, which was appointed with effect from 01 November 2022 until 28 February 2023, with Deshapriya as its Chairman, has requested for an extension of one month.

The request was made by the Committee from Prime Minister Dinesh Gunwardena, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, and the President.