Sri Lankan Rupee further appreciates against USD

March 2, 2023   12:51 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has further appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (02 March), with the buying rate reaching Rs. 343.97 and the selling rate declared as Rs. 356.73. 

The Sri Lankan Rupee yesterday (01 March) marked a record high against the USD, with the buying and selling rates dropping to Rs. 351.72 and Rs. 362.95, respectively. 

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had reported that this was the lowest rupee value against the USD since 04 May 2022.

Meanwhile, the Middle Rate of the USD/ LKR SPOT Exchange Rate was recorded at Rs. 353.65.

The Sri Lankan Rupee also appreciated against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian Dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Canadian Dollar and the Japanese Yen.

