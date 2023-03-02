Police to launch special programme to curb road accidents in WP

March 2, 2023   05:00 pm

Sri Lanka Police have taken measures to launch a special programme in order to prevent road accidents and to minimize traffic congestion in the Western Province.

In a statement, the Police Media Division notifies the drivers and the pedestrians that this programme will be implemented covering all police divisions in the Western Province from March 01 to March 31, and that the following offences will be given priority during the programme.

01. Driving without a valid driving license.

02. Driving under the age of 18.

03. Driving without valid revenue licenses and insurance certificates.

04. Violation of road rules.

05. Violations related to roundabouts.

06. Violations near pedestrian crossings.

07. Traffic lane violations.

08. Violations near traffic lights.

09. Violations at bus stops.

10. Parking vehicles in prohibited areas.

11. Driving motorcycles without wearing safety helmets.

Furthermore, the DIG in charge of the Western Province Traffic Division has noted that if any awareness programme is required to be conducted for the drivers in any state or private sector institution, economic centre, private workplace, school van association, institutions of private or SLTB buses, private companies that transport goods or the companies that transport soil and sand within the Western Province, the necessary assistance can be obtained by making a written request to the nearest police station or the below-mentioned addresses.

 

 DIG,                        

Western Province Traffic Division

No.331, Olcott Mawatha,

Colombo 11

0112473402

0718592643

dig.wptraffic@police.lk

SSP,

Director of Colombo Traffic Division

No. 03, Mihindu Mawatha,

Colombo 11

01122431504

0718591742

dir.citytraffic@police.lk

SSP,

Director of Western Province – North Traffic Division

Western Province – North Traffic Division,

Peliyagoda

0112 947788

071 8591708

dir.trafficwpn@gov.lk

SSP,

Director of Western Province-South Traffic Division

Western Province – North Traffic Division,

No. 200,

Pannipitiya Road,

Battaramulla.

0112 862454

071 8592278

dir.trafficwps@gov.lk

 

