New Deputy Chairman appointed to PUCSL

A new Deputy Chairman has been appointed for the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Chairman of the PUCSL Janaka Ratnayake has announced that he has nominated Mr. S.G. Senarathna as the new Deputy Chairman of the PUCSL with effect from March 02, 2023, by virtue of the powers vested with him under the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act.

The appointment comes after the resignation of Mr. B.K.U. Wickremesinghe from the commission.