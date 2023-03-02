Sri Lankan Peacekeepers leave for Lebanon

The 14th contingent of the Sri Lanka Force Protection Company (SLFPC) in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) left for Lebanon early this morning (02 March).

The 14th SLFPC contingent, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel D.P.I.T Kaluaggala and 2nd in Command, Major W.M.C.K Wanninayake is composed of 125 Army personnel, including 10 Officers and 115 Other Ranks and four sniffer dogs, ‘Frank’ - (German Shepherd), ‘Jupiter’ (Golden Retriever), ‘Tiger’ (German Shepherd) and ‘Leena’ (German Shepherd) who have been well-trained for detection of narcotics, explosives and mines.

Major General Asanga Perera, Director General Overseas Operations with few more senior officers was at the airport to extend best wishes on behalf of the Commander of the Army and to see them off to Lebanon.

The SLFPC is mandated to provide protection to the Headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura and VIPs as required by the UNIFIL.

The first group of the 13th SLFPC contingent returned home yesterday (01 March).

On 28 February, the 14th SLFPC contingent presented a ceremonial salute to Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army at the Sri Lanka Artillery (SLA) Regimental Headquarters parade ground at Panagod, after which a ceremonial parade, proceeded by military traditions took place.

In his brief address to the UN bound mission, the Army Chief underlined the importance of it and how the Sri Lankan contingent in the UNIFIL has become a prominent force.

“We started the Lebanon mission in 2010 and it is our training and experience that has placed us in an outstanding position, by which we have been able to sustain this mission throughout in an effective manner “.

“It is very relevant and important for our mission to maintain sound relations between UN peacekeepers and the general public in Lebanon for promotion of goodwill. Ensure you too contribute to the growth of UN standards at all times, “ he opined.

He further appealed to the contingent to maintain highest levels of discipline and perform duties with dedication and commitment because they all are “ambassadors” for the country, and it would keep the Sri Lankan flag flying high, the Commander commented.