Parts of the island to receive spells of showers today

March 3, 2023   08:25 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva Province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate to fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

