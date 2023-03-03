Body of missing man recovered from tea estate in Badulla

The body of a man, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found at a tea estate in Lokupothagama area of Badulla police division last evening.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Rilpola area in Badulla.

After the 57-year-old left home on Monday (Feb 27), his sister filed a complaint with the Badulla Police, raising concerns about his whereabouts as he had not returned.

Later, the body of the missing man was recovered based on the information received via the emergency hotline - 119.

The body of the deceased is currently placed at the Provincial General Hospital in Badulla following the magisterial inquest.

Pallewela Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.