Cannot bring about govt change by taking to streets - President

March 3, 2023   11:27 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasised that the only way a change of government can be brought about is through a Parliamentary election.

Accordingly, he noted that a Parliamentary election is the only way through which change can be implemented, emphasising that taking to the streets is not an option for the Parliament.

The Head of State made these remarks while attending the Passing Out Parade of Air Force cadets and other officers held at the Trincomalee Air Force Base this morning (03 March).

