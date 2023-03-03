24-hour water cut to be imposed tomorrow

The water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 24 hours from 02:00 p.m. tomorrow (04 March) until 02:00 p.m. on Sunday (05 March).

Accordingly, the 24-hour water cut will affect Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 tomorrow.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) stated that the water cut will be imposed due to maintenance work on the pipeline that supplies water to the Maligakanda Reservoir.