Sri Lankan Rupee continues to appreciate against USD

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated further against the US dollar (USD) today (March 03) as the buying rate reached Rs. 334.50 and the selling rate recorded Rs. 348.03.

At the same time, the Middle Rate of the USD/ LKR SPOT Exchange Rate was recorded at Rs. 346.17.

The Sri Lankan Rupee on Wednesday (March 01) marked a record high against the USD, with the buying and selling rates dropping to Rs. 351.72 and Rs. 362.95, respectively. According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), this was the lowest rupee value against the USD since 04 May 2022.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Rupee further appreciated against the USD on Thursday (March 02) as well, with buying and selling rates reaching Rs. 343.97 and Rs. 356.73, respectively.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has also appreciated against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian Dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Canadian Dollar and the Japanese Yen.