Sri Lankan Rupee continues to appreciate against USD

Sri Lankan Rupee continues to appreciate against USD

March 3, 2023   01:12 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated further against the US dollar (USD) today (March 03) as the buying rate reached Rs. 334.50 and the selling rate recorded Rs. 348.03. 

At the same time, the Middle Rate of the USD/ LKR SPOT Exchange Rate was recorded at Rs. 346.17.

The Sri Lankan Rupee on Wednesday (March 01) marked a record high against the USD, with the buying and selling rates dropping to Rs. 351.72 and Rs. 362.95, respectively. According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), this was the lowest rupee value against the USD since 04 May 2022.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Rupee further appreciated against the USD on Thursday (March 02) as well, with buying and selling rates reaching Rs. 343.97 and Rs. 356.73, respectively.

The Sri Lankan Rupee has also appreciated against the Euro, the Pound Sterling, the Australian Dollar, the Indian Rupee, the Canadian Dollar and the Japanese Yen.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Egg producers' association chief to go to courts over CCA raid in Kurunegala

Egg producers' association chief to go to courts over CCA raid in Kurunegala

Egg producers' association chief to go to courts over CCA raid in Kurunegala

Opposition Leader promises a 'New Premadasa Concept' (English)

Opposition Leader promises a 'New Premadasa Concept' (English)

NPP to seek assistance from international organizations to ensure LG polls are held (English)

NPP to seek assistance from international organizations to ensure LG polls are held (English)

First group of Chinese tourists arrive in Sri Lanka after COVID-19 pandemic (English)

First group of Chinese tourists arrive in Sri Lanka after COVID-19 pandemic (English)

President calls for digitisation of investment information (English)

President calls for digitisation of investment information (English)

NPP files complaint with HRCSL over candidate's death during protest

NPP files complaint with HRCSL over candidate's death during protest

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourist arrivals in consecutive months

Sri Lanka records over 100,000 tourist arrivals in consecutive months

Sri Lankan Rupee further appreciates against US Dollar

Sri Lankan Rupee further appreciates against US Dollar