The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) increased by over 100 point during today’s (03 March) trading.

Accordingly, the ASPI increased by 111.09 points (1.19%) to 9444.92 at today’s trading, while the turnover was recorded at Rs. 2.8 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 went up by 9.70 points to close at 2,838.18 points. This is an increase of 0.34 percent