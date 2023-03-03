Decision on new dates for 2023 LG polls postponed

A new date for the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will be announced at the beginning of next week, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa stated.

Although initially scheduled to be announced today (03 March), announcing the new election dates was postponed following a meeting held by the members of the Commission this morning.

On 24 February, the election body announced that the LG polls would not be held on 09 March as scheduled, owing to matters beyond its control.

On several occasions, the Election Commission held subsequent meetings to review the country’s economic situation and several other factors in order to decide on the new dates for the LG polls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a court order a short while ago barring the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance from withholding funds allocated for the LG polls through the 2023 Budget.