Decision on new dates for 2023 LG polls postponed

Decision on new dates for 2023 LG polls postponed

March 3, 2023   04:27 pm

A new date for the 2023 Local Government (LG) election will be announced at the beginning of next week, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa stated.

Although initially scheduled to be announced today (03 March), announcing the new election dates was postponed following a meeting held by the members of the Commission this morning.

On 24 February, the election body announced that the LG polls would not be held on 09 March as scheduled, owing to matters beyond its control.

On several occasions, the Election Commission held subsequent meetings to review the country’s economic situation and several other factors in order to decide on the new dates for the LG polls.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court issued a court order a short while ago barring the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance from withholding funds allocated for the LG polls through  the 2023 Budget.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Egg warehouse owned by All-Ceylon Egg Traders' Association chairman sealed off

Egg warehouse owned by All-Ceylon Egg Traders' Association chairman sealed off

Egg warehouse owned by All-Ceylon Egg Traders' Association chairman sealed off

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.03

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.03.03

IMF Mission defends Sri Lanka's tax revision

IMF Mission defends Sri Lanka's tax revision

Wijith Wijayamuni says ther is 'Pohottuwa' now

Wijith Wijayamuni says ther is 'Pohottuwa' now

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on new dates for Local Govt polls

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on new dates for Local Govt polls

Egg producers' association chief to go to courts over CCA raid in Kurunegala

Egg producers' association chief to go to courts over CCA raid in Kurunegala

Opposition Leader promises a 'New Premadasa Concept' (English)

Opposition Leader promises a 'New Premadasa Concept' (English)

NPP to seek assistance from international organizations to ensure LG polls are held (English)

NPP to seek assistance from international organizations to ensure LG polls are held (English)