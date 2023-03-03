Five arrested over alleged abduction of infant

The Bambalapitiya Police yesterday (02 March) arrested a female in the Wanathawilluwa area for allegedly abducting the one-and-a-half-month old infant of a beggar.

Four more persons, including a broker and a three-wheeler driver who had aided the abduction, were also arrested, while the infant is currently in police custody.

Investigations have revealed that the main suspect responsible for the abduction had lost her child seven months into her pregnancy while staying at a relative’s house in Colombo. Police added that her husband resides abroad.

The lady in question had later informed an associate of hers residing in Dematagoda to find her a child, while being in possession of Rs. 300,000, with the intention of buying a child.

Subsequently, the duo had offered Rs. 100,000 to a beggar in the Bambalapitiya area, in exchange for her infant son.

Upon receiving the beggar’s consent, the payment was made, after which Rs. 50,000 was given to the broker, Rs. 25,000 was given to the three-wheeler driver, while the other two arrestees were also given Rs. 25,000 each.

However, the mother of the infant had later refused to give the child, after which the infant was abducted from the beggar in a car park in the Kompagngna Veediya area (formerly known as Slave Island), and taken to the Wanathawilluwa area.

The matter was investigated following a complaint lodged by the mother of the infant, after which arrests were made based on CCTV footage obtained.

Police have also discovered that the mother of the infant, and her husband, are both heavy drug addicts.

Accordingly, the 53-year-old female suspect, together with the other four arrestees and the mother of the infant are due to be produced before the court.