Virtual talks between IMF chief, President Ranil on Sri Lankas situation

March 3, 2023   08:00 pm

A virtual discussion took place last night (March 02) between the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The discussion focused extensively on the IMF financial facility and the expected debt restructuring for Sri Lanka.

There is a prevailing sense of optimism among all stakeholders involved in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring and financial facility.

It is noteworthy that the IMF Managing Director is having this discussion with the President, considering the recent discussion held with the Chinese Prime Minister.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg News, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed China’s willingness to participate in multilateral efforts aimed at constructively contributing to debt-ridden countries during a discussion with the IMF Managing Director. The report further suggests that debt-ridden countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan are taking necessary steps towards taking joint action in this regard.

-PMD

