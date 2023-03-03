Meeting held on proposed reforms on motor vehicle registration and regulation

March 3, 2023   09:21 pm

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says onward discussions should be conducted to prepare necessary legal provisions and regulations regarding the 2023 budget proposal for registration of vehicles imported to or assembled in Sri Lanka before November 12, 2021.

This was mentioned during a meeting held between the Motor Vehicles Registration Department and the Finance Ministry.

The focus of the meeting fell on the reforms expected to be carried out on motor vehicle registration, regulation, issuance of driver’s licenses and road safety, State Minister Semasinghe said in a tweet.

Further, minimizing the issues faced by the people as a result of the existing legal framework with regard to the assembly, sale and use of automobiles in Sri Lanka.

The main focus was on the implementation of 2023 budget proposals presented with the aim of preparing new methods to replace the outdated ones regarding the use of motorcycles, tricycles and other cars.

Meanwhile, making the procedure more efficient for tourists visiting Sri Lanka to obtain permission to drive around while in the country was also taken up for discussion.

