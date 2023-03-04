Stretch of road in Colombo District to remain closed for 12 hours

The stretch of road from Wellampitiya Junction to Kolonnawa Junction will remain closed for 12 hours tomorrow (March 03), Sri Lanka Police announced.

As the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) plans to lay water supply pipes along this stretch of road, it will be off limits for motorists and pedestrians from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow until 12 noon on Sunday (March 05).

The police have urged the members of the public to use alternative routes during this period.