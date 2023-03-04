Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm likely in several areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Kankesanturai via Pottuvil, Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.