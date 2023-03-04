24-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today

The water supply to parts of Colombo will be suspended from 02.00 p.m. today (March 04) until 02.00 p.m. tomorrow (March 05).

The 24-hour water cut will affect Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11, the Kaduwela town, Kolonnawa Urban Council area and the Wellampitiya and Kotikawatta areas.

According to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), the water cut is being imposed due to maintenance work on the pipeline that supplies water to the Maligakanda Reservoir.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police announced that the stretch of road from Wellampitiya Junction to Kolonnawa Junction will remain closed temporarily from today (March 04).

As the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) plans to lay water supply pipes along this stretch of road, it will be off limits for motorists and pedestrians from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow until 12 noon on Sunday (March 05).

The police have urged the members of the public to use alternative routes during this period.