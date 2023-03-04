EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

The Election Commission has decided to convene a special meeting on March 07 (Tuesday) with regard to the 2023 Local Government polls, which was initially scheduled to be held next Thursday, but later postponed.

According to a spokesperson of the election body, all officials who are involved in the election process, including the Secretary to the Finance Ministry, the Government Printer and the Inspector-General of Police have been informed to attend this meeting.

Meanwhile, announcing the new election dates was postponed following a meeting held by the members of the Commission last morning.

Thereby, the new date for the LG election is expected to be announced before March 09, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa said yesterday.