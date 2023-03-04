EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

EC to convene special meeting on LG polls next week

March 4, 2023   11:37 am

The Election Commission has decided to convene a special meeting on March 07 (Tuesday) with regard to the 2023 Local Government polls, which was initially scheduled to be held next Thursday, but later postponed.

According to a spokesperson of the election body, all officials who are involved in the election process, including the Secretary to the Finance Ministry, the Government Printer and the Inspector-General of Police have been informed to attend this meeting.

Meanwhile, announcing the new election dates was postponed following a meeting held by the members of the Commission last morning.

Thereby, the new date for the LG election is expected to be announced before March 09, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G Punchihewa said yesterday. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankan Rupee continues to appreciate against USD (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee continues to appreciate against USD (English)

Cannot bring about govt change by taking to streets - President (English)

Cannot bring about govt change by taking to streets - President (English)

SC issues order on Finance Secretary against withholding budget allocations for elections (English)

SC issues order on Finance Secretary against withholding budget allocations for elections (English)

CBSL Governor hopeful of unlocking IMF programme this month (English)

CBSL Governor hopeful of unlocking IMF programme this month (English)

Election Commission postpones decision on new dates for Local Govt polls

Election Commission postpones decision on new dates for Local Govt polls

Ruhuna University hostel sub-warden speaks out following assault by students

Ruhuna University hostel sub-warden speaks out following assault by students

Court orders to remove seals placed by CAA on egg store in Ja-Ela

Court orders to remove seals placed by CAA on egg store in Ja-Ela