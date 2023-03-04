Standard Institution says SLS mark mandatory for local canned fish

March 4, 2023   01:59 pm

The Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLS) says it is mandatory to display the SLS mark on local canned fish pursuant to the regulations of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

In a press release, the SLSI mentioned that it has received reports on local canned fish that have been put up for sale without the SLS mark.

The members of the public are urged to file complaints with the CAA, if there are any complaints in this regard.

The SLSI notes that it follows an authorized procedure when issuing the SLS mark for any locally-manufactured products. Accordingly, it is mandatory that these products and the manufacturing process to be in line with the standard parameters.

The press release underscores that it is the responsibility of the CAA to take necessary action against the uncertified local canned fish sold in the market as the SLSI ensures the quality of the local canned fish that are put up for sale under various brand names.

The SLSI says it has thus far issued the SLS certificate to 33 canned fish brands owned by 12 manufacturing firms.

