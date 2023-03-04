G.L Peiris to be removed as SLPP President

The Executive Committee of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to remove Prof. G. L. Peiris from his post as the President of the party.

Accordingly, SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the decision was taken unanimously by the Executive Council at a meeting held recently.

He added that although the former Education Minister was invited in writing to attend the meeting, he did not do so.

The SLPP is reportedly considering suitable persons for the now vacant position, not excluding the possibility of a reputed and accepted person amongst civil society being appointed as the President of the party.

Commenting in this regard, Kariyawasam confirmed that the Executive Council is scheduled to meet next week and take a decision pertaining to the matter.